Starting as a small act of kindness, Laguna-based handcraft business Harl’s has been continuously hiring and training people with disability (PWDs) after helping a street dweller in Santa Rosa.

In an interview, Harley Dave B. Beltran, founder of Harl’s, told BusinessWorld he hopes to encourage other small businesses to be more inclusive in their workforces and establishments.

“Hindi mo kailangan maging isang multibillionaire company para mag hire ka ng PWD [You don’t need to become a multibillion company to hire PWDs],” he said.

“Look at me, look at us. This is just like a backyard production, but we were able to provide something for our community. We should help one another,” he added.

Interview by Almira Martinez

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas