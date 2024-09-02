Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side
What is it like being a doctor to the barrio? What innovations are making the greatest impact in rural communities? What role does the local government play in all of this?
In this B-Side episode, BusinessWorld talks about these topics with Francine Nicole M. Araneta, who works as a rural doctor under the Department of Health’s Doctor to the Barrios program.
Recorded remotely on August 22, 2024.
Interview by Patricia Mirasol
Audio editing by Jayson Mariñas
