What is it like being a doctor to the barrio? What innovations are making the greatest impact in rural communities? What role does the local government play in all of this?

In this B-Side episode, BusinessWorld talks about these topics with Francine Nicole M. Araneta, who works as a rural doctor under the Department of Health’s Doctor to the Barrios program.

Recorded remotely on August 22, 2024.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Audio editing by Jayson Mariñas