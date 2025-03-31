Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. In this B-Side episode, we dive into everything you need to know about the disease.

Colorectal cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the Philippines, with an estimated one in 1,800 Filipinos at risk each year. To help understand its symptoms, treatments, and prevention, Dr. Dave Rennel L. Sebollena, Vice President of the Philippine Society of Gastroenterology, joins the conversation.

We also explore the financial and healthcare support available for patients with Dr. Israel Francis A. Pargas, Senior Vice President for the Health Finance Sector and Spokesperson of PhilHealth.

Interview by Edg Adrian Eva

Audio editing by Jayson Mariñas

