Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

In celebration of National Women’s Month, we recognize the trail-blazing Filipinas who have defied all odds through their success in various fields. However, we must also acknowledge the challenges that plague women into breaking existing glass ceilings.

Carlota Salamat Andres shares in an interview with BusinessWorld her journey to becoming an S&E engineer, and why more Filipinas deserve more opportunities to excel in the sciences.

Interview by Beatriz Cruz

Audio editing by Jayson Mariñas

