The earlier you start learning how to manage money, the better you become with it, said Brian H. Snoeck, a finance expert who led a financial literacy session for children organized by Skill Builders Academy PH.

Skill Builders Academy PH is a social enterprise startup that offers life skills programs for children. For every workshop held in villages where kids can afford to enroll, it also organizes a free workshop for underserved students in public schools.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas