“Financial stress can impact one’s physical health, personal relationships, and work performance, Michelle Rina M. Trinidad, human resources director of TELUS Digital Philippines, said.

TELUS Digital’s financial wellness programs, she said, were created based on employee feedback. One of these programs is Savings Arrangement for Financial Empowerment (SAFE), which works as a retirement and investment fund, and also has an employer matching component to employees who save through it.

The company aims to increase SAFE’s employee adoption rate of 30%, Ms. Trinidad told BusinessWorld.

“”Gen Zs are a big chunk of our workforce,”” she added, “”so we are continuously reimagining how we can effectively promote our financial programs that will really resonate to them…””

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas