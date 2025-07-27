https://youtu.be/PTkzByy2jb0
Unlike students in other regions, learners from Mindanao face struggles that hinder them from accessing quality education, according to a youth leader.
“The infrastructure of schools and the accessibility to schools is something that needs to be worked on,” Arizza Ann S. Nocum, co-founder of Kristiyano-Islam Peace Library (KRIS), told BusinessWorld in an interview.
Interview by Almira Martinez
Video editing by Jayson Mariñas
