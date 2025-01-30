Home Video Prioritizing skilling the Philippine workforce Video Prioritizing skilling the Philippine workforce January 30, 2025 | 10:12 am Peter D. Maquera, CEO of Microsoft Philippines, expects Filipinos to be adaptive to new technologies. He says stakeholders are working to skill and upskill the local workforce. Interview by Almira Martinez Video editing by Arjale Queral RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The potential of nascent industries in the Philippines Philippine regions with a higher growth potential than Manila Two to Eight tropical cyclones likely from January to June, says PAGASA