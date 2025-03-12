Home Video Running the business the analog way Video Running the business the analog way March 12, 2025 | 10:15 am Transitioning the business into the digital age was an uphill climb, Antonio J. Jose, whose parents founded Solidaridad Bookshop, shared. Interview by Patricia Mirasol Video editing by Arjale Queral RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A place for readers and writers How can a brand protect its reputation? Filipino innovators need to keep their eyes peeled on opportunities, Pili Seal inventor says