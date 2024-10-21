The enactment of the “Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Bill” is an urgent call from nearly four hundred civil society organizations and government agencies to the Senate, as the country’s problem of teenage pregnancy remains high.

The bill seeks to protect Filipino children and youth by implementing accurate, age- and development-appropriate comprehensive sexuality education in schools and communities.

Easier access to information and services, including contraceptives; access to well-trained health personnel, and social protections, are among the other solutions that the bill aims to provide.

“If we pass this bill, we take care of the 10 to 14-year-olds, we take care of the 15 to 19-year-olds, and we address the P33 billion economic loss due to teenage pregnancy,” Myline Mirasol Quiray, head, knowledge management and communications division of Commission on Population and Development.

Interview by Edg Adrian A. Eva

Editing by Jayson John D. Mariñas