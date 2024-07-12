The “safe level ” notion of alcohol consumption was debunked by the Department of Health (DOH) as a recent study showed that no amount of alcohol consumption is considered safe for health.

“Alcohol itself [being a] psychoactive neurotoxic and even oxidative agent [that can] cause organ damage is link to diseases and (it has) no safe levels,” Paul Filomeno, Philippine Addiction Specialists’ Society (Pass) said during the Sin Tax Coalition Press Conference on Tuesday.

Mr. Filomeno cited the study of the World Health Organization (WHO) in January 2023, which found that half of the alcohol-related cancers in the WHO European region are caused by “light” and “moderate” alcohol consumption.

Ethanol (alcohol) is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen, the highest risk category of substances that can cause cancer, alongside asbestos, radiation, and tobacco, according to WHO.

Cumulative and excessive alcohol consumption poses greater risks to other vital organs of the body, Mr. Filomino added.

“As you drink more and more, mas maraming organs yung nadadamay na (organs) especially the GI tract (gastrointestinal tract) … most susceptible diyan yung liver eventually causing hepatitis… progressing to liver cirrhosis. Marami ring (negative) effect sa heart and also sa brain, [As you drink more, more organs will be at risk especially the GI tract (gastrointestinal tract), live is most susceptible eventually causing hepatitis then progresses to liver cirrhosis. Also, alcohol has negative effects on the heart and brain,” Mr. Filomino explained.

Action to Reduce Alcohol Consumption

The Global Burden of Diseases Health Metrics study in 2021 found that 3.11% of Filipino deaths are alcohol-related, leading to around 27,477 Filipino fatalities.

To reduce alcohol consumption, DOH in partnership with the Sin Tax Coalition pushes a bill seeking to increase the price and excise tax of alcoholic beverages as it proves to be the most cost-effective way to reduce alcohol consumption, DOH said.

“What we need is an increase in the price of alcohol (beverages) by at least 6.5% to 7% annually… And 13% to 14% increase in the tax annually,” Action for Economic Reforms Fiscal Policy Program Officer Adolfo Jose A. Montesa explained.

Aside from increasing the price of alcoholic beverages, Mr. Montesa called for banning its advertisements and sponsorships, primarily in media, as it helps normalize the culture of alcohol consumption in the country, Mr. Montesa said.

“The reason why people drink alcohol is not just because of economic factors… But one of the reasons is because of cultural influences… The way our media talks about alcohol or glamorizes alcohol is an issue we need to address,” Mr. Montesa furthered. – Edg Adrian A. Eva