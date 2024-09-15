A front-of-package warning label (FOPWL) bill pushes to put ‘stop sign’ labels on any food and beverage items containing high amounts of nutrients of concern, including sodium, sugar, fat, and calories.

The bill is said to help address the country’s rising concern about obesity/ overweight.

“The bill will seek to establish healthy food environment where consumers can make healthier food choices,” Mikhael Laurence Millan, Project Manager of Imagine Law.

Interview by Edg Adrian A. Eva

Editing by Jayson John D. Mariñas