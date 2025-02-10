Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

The Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill, or Senate Bill 1979, was introduced to address the rising cases of teenage pregnancy in the country. However, it recently became controversial after a viral video from Project Dalisay claimed that the bill undermines traditional Filipino values, sparking various conversations and even leading seven senators to withdraw their signatures from the bill.

In light of this issue, we’re joined by Maria Aurora O. Quilala, Deputy Executive Director of the Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population and Development, as she shares her thoughts on the recent controversies surrounding the bill.

Interview by Edg Adrian A. Eva

Audio editing by Jayson Mariñas

