A bill that would mandate front-of-package warning labels (FOPWL) on food products with unsafe levels of “nutrients of concern” is being pushed by a public law group to curb rising rates of obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the Philippines.

“The bill seeks to reduce the risk of developing obesity, overweightness and NCDs, as well as establishing a food environment that is conducive for healthier diets,” Mikhael Laurence C. Millan, project manager of Imagine Law said in an interview.

The FOPWL bill will make it easier for Filipino consumers to identify food products that are high in “nutrients of concern,” including sugars, sodium, saturated fats, trans fats, and cholesterol, Mr. Millan said.

Excessive intake of these nutrients poses various health risks, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

It can lead to overweight/obesity and contribute to the development of NCDs such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and vascular, heart, brain, and kidney diseases.

NCDs account for 68% of the total deaths in the Philippines, WHO said.

Imagine Law advocates for the use of octagonal “stop sign” warnings, which are found to be the most intuitive way to warn consumers when they purchase unhealthy food products.

“When we place information sa harap (in front) in a much simpler manner, yung consumers po natin (our consumers), they become more mindful of what they eat,” Mr. Millan said.

Currently, five bills supporting FOPWL are in progress, with one Senate bill being referred to the Committee on Health.

Meanwhile, four bills in the House of Representatives are pending scheduling for a joint committee hearing with the Committees on Health and Trade.

By supporting these bills, Mr. Millan believes that all Filipinos can now have more informed healthier food choices.

“Lahat po ng Pilipino ay magbe-benefit sa bill dahil lahat po tayo ay bumibili ng pre-package food products (All Filipinos will benefit from the bill because all of us do purchase pre-packaged food products),” Mr. Millan said.

“This bill will establish a healthy food environment… lahat po tayo kaya ng gumawa ng (all of us can create a) healthier (and) informed food choices.’

Mr. Millan also believes that the push for the FOPWL bill will shift Filipino consumer behavior, eventually prompting the food and beverage industry to reformulate their products to a safer nutrient level. – Edg Adrian A. Eva