Mitsubishi Motors Philippines has produced 900K L300s

MITSUBISHI MOTORS Philippines Corp. (MMPC) recently marked a milestone with the local production of its 900,000th unit of the Mitsubishi L300. In a release, MMPC said this reinforces “the company’s long-standing commitment to operational excellence and quality manufacturing in the Philippines.”

The locally produced Mitsubishi L300 continues to be one of the most trusted commercial vehicles in the country, “supporting business continuity and economic activity across industries.”

MMPC said it achieved this milestone through the “consistent demand” for its locally assembled Completely Knocked Down (CKD) models “alongside ongoing kaizen activities implemented by its Manufacturing Division.” MMPC has worked on optimizing the production line, improving efficiency, and strengthening quality across all CKD units.

“The 900,000-unit production milestone of the Mitsubishi L300 reflects the dedication of our people and our commitment to continuous improvement in manufacturing,” said MMPC President and Chief Executive Officer of Ritsu Imaeda. “Through disciplined operations and teamwork across our organization, we have been able to sustain production excellence while delivering vehicles that our customers have relied on for many years.”

Known for durability and reliability, the Mitsubishi L300 has long been a dependable partner for small and medium enterprises, logistics providers, and fleet operators. “Its robust build and practical cargo capacity have made it well-suited for delivery operations and various business applications, helping support daily operations and long-term growth,” said MMPC. Its cost-efficient ownership further makes it a practical commercial vehicle choice. Designed to balance performance, durability, and operating efficiency, it continues to serve as a valuable asset for businesses seeking dependable transportation solutions.

MMPC maintains that as the L300’s production continues, “the company remains focused on strengthening its manufacturing capabilities, upholding quality standards, and supporting the evolving mobility needs of customers.”