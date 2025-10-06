Border crossing

1 of 8

A meeting of two minds and two brands happened at the Mazda Fan Festa

MEDIA AND CONTENT creators did a double take at the racers’ briefing for the third leg of the Mazda Fan Festa recently held at the Clark International Speedway in Angeles, Pampanga. From behind, we spotted a familiar man listening intently to instructions. Amid other racers donning Mazda apparel and logos, he was wearing a Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) cap, and a racing suit with GR markings as well.

Lo and behold, it was Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) President Masando Hashimoto.

Not only was the executive invited to take in the spectacle of the races and goings on, Mazda Philippines President Steven Tan had actually offered Mr. Hashimoto to take one of the Miata (or MX-5) cup cars out for hot laps around the circuit.

We asked Mr. Tan about how the Toyota head’s appearance — a surprise to all but a handful — actually happened.

He narrated TMP had earlier extended an invite to him and his team to attend a staging of the TGP Philippine Cup, but he was out of the country at the time. That gave him an idea: Why not return the gesture and invite the TMP head to the Fan Festa, and offer track time, to boot? This proved to be a good idea, as Mr. Hashimoto is already known for being very active in TMP’s own racing series and is an ardent fan of motorsports as well.

Speaking to “Velocity” after his stint on the circuit, a smiling Mr. Hashimoto revealed that it was his very first time aboard a Miata (or MX-5) — or a Mazda.

“I’ve been talking to Steven on this matter, and I’m sure Mazda Philippines has a passion or enthusiasm to widen their customer and fanbase (with regard to the) Miata and even Mazda,” he began. “They’re proactively doing the Mazda Fan Festa event like how we are doing the TGR Philippine Cup. We are quite aligned with the idea that we need a car fanbase before selling cars. That is a starting point common to our two brands.”

He continued, “I love the Miata. Seriously. It’s my first time to drive a Miata — or even a Mazda car. It’s a very good car, very fun; an exciting car to drive. It’s a very lightweight sports car with rear-wheel drive.” The executive paid further generous compliment to the brand, declaring, “(People) love driving Mazda cars.”

When pressed to further describe his experience, Mr. Hashimoto obliged, saying he enjoyed the “sliding feeling,” the car’s power, front steering, and open-top qualities. “Of course, I’m quite a big lover of karting… Feeling-wise it’s like a fast racing kart. The rear can slide, but I can still control the direction. The car is really good, even if I’m quite a novice driver. The car lets me drive it very properly,” he added.

Aside from both being Japanese marques, Mazda and Toyota are kindred spirits in aspirations to grow the racing scene and culture in the Philippines through their respective events. Mr. Hashimoto commented, “Frankly, the fanbase of Mazda Miata is really bigger — (with a) bigger history and longer history than Toyota’s. So I quite admire their activities or initiatives. What I came to know today is that they are focusing on the club community, (and) members of the club are joining two categories: the Miata spec car series and the Miata Club race, and they even offer a track day experience.

“Those are a grassroots approach, and they give value to the club members. That’s really eye-opening to me. Toyota’s TGR Philippine Cup is focusing more on the works team or professional racers, and we are maybe lacking or missing on this portion: grassroots or club culture.”

So even as TMP is obviously going full throttle with its longstanding and growing TGR Philippine Cup (formerly known as the Vios Cup), Mr. Hashimoto remains open to learning more about how to improve it — particularly with regard to more grassroots inclusion or, as he calls it, “more human connection.”

“That is an area we have to study (from) the Mazda way. Someday, we can collaborate; no boundaries in between brands. We can do some joint project together. That is our dream for next year,” concluded the TMP head.