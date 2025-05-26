Sound pick-and-drop solutions

1 of 4

Harman/Kardon makes it a lot easier to upgrade your car audio

By Kap Maceda Aguila

SOMETIMES it seems that car audio — experienced through your speakers — is a totally different, separate domain from the actual car that you’re driving. You might have gotten the car of your dream (or budget), and you’re truly satisfied with the drive, the space, the whole nine yards.

But when you turn the radio on or connect your mobile device and select your favorite tune, the sound seems — off. That can be a function of a sub-par entertainment system or, more possibly, the speakers it’s connected to. The fact of the matter is that stock speakers are the least of your OEM’s concern. They are car makers, after all.

Of course, there is a dizzying array of after-market routes you could go — many of which entail going to a shop and consulting a professional audio installer who will then set things up for you. This can take a while and might get a little costly, to be honest. Depending on your aspiration, this is a legitimate option, of course.

A more straightforward and simpler way is to purchase speakers you can just “drop in.” Just remove the offending woofers and replace them with better-built ones — sans the hassle and extra cost. That’s what after-market specialist Waido Marketing and Distribution, Inc. are proffering with the launch of the Harman/Kardon line of speakers.

“For over 70 years, Harman/Kardon has brought its expertise in delivering the best in-cabin listening experience, blending together the most advanced award-winning technologies with seamless, carefully crafted mechanical designs that befits only the best vehicles on the market,” the distributor said in a statement.

At the launch, four vehicles were fitted Harman/Kardon solutions. A BAIC B30 Dune received a Flow 600CF for front mid-bass and tweeters and rear speakers, and the Feel 700 for the underseat subwoofer. A BMW X5 bannered the Flow 600CF and 300S for front mid-bass and tweeters, Flow 300S for both the front mid-range and rear speakers, and two sets of the Flow 80 as underseat subwoofers. Third was a Lexus IS 300h with a Fit 3F for the front mid-range, tweeter and center channel, Flow 80 for the front mid-bass, Fit 6 for the rear speakers, and Flow 80 for the rear subwoofer. Lastly, a Toyota Fortuner was installed with a Flow 601CFS for the front mid-bass and tweeters, Flow 300S for the front mid-range, Flow 600CF for the rear speakers, Feel 700 for the underseat subwoofer, and Flow 80 for the rear subwoofer.

While the upgrade to the sound was noticeable — in varying degrees, depending on the vehicle’s head unit — the best part was clearly the fact that these solutions only had to be installed. No additional components were needed. The improvement was immediate.

The Harman/Kardon Flow is made with aluminum Deep Ceramic Composite (DCC) cones coupled with the brand’s Plus One technology (to provide clarity and prevent distortion and colorization) and deliver “the most natural and detailed experience of any in-car system.” A very small separate outboard crossover system “allows the two-way component system to operate as a full three-way system with the addition of the three-inch Harman/Kardon Flow midrange.”

The Harman/Kardon Fit line have speakers accommodating “high-resolution audio and are enhanced by glass filter woofer cones.” These also get the Plus One tech, and “edge-driven textile tweeters that deliver smooth and detailed high frequencies that ensure exceptional performance.” The Fit speakers are also sustainably made with post-consumer recycled materials.

Harman/Kardon is no silver bullet that removes all of your car audio woes, but it certainly makes its case for being the best solution if you want a significant upgrade right now — sans the hassle of a complicated build.

