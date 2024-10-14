3’s company

1 of 6

The electrified entry point into the MG range impresses with comfort and economy

By Dylan Afuang

SINCE SAIC Motor Philippines (SMP) began handling the MG brand locally, it has been releasing models from the British-born auto marque in key segments. In the crossover sector, the all-new One and the revised version of MG’s best-selling model here, the ZS, were introduced. The G50 Plus also entered the MPV class. With the MG 3, SMP has seemingly completed its lineup.

Introduced locally early this year, the MG 3 subcompact hatchback is regarded as one of the remaining contenders in its segment. The smallest and most affordable MG car here, more notably, even brought electrification to the class — thanks to its hybrid electric drivetrain.

“The MG 3 features first-in-class hybrid technology,” SAIC Motor Philippines Marketing Director Dax Avenido explained ahead of a short trip the distributor held to allow media and content creators to experience the aforementioned, ICE-powered MG range. “It’s perfect for customers seeking a small, versatile vehicle that’s also fun to drive — with added fuel efficiency.”

The 3 range starts with the conventionally powered Standard MT, Comfort CVT, and Luxury CVT (P678,888 to P898,888) variants. Topping the range is the Hybrid+ model (P1,088,888), which fulfilled its promise of excellent fuel efficiency during the day trip from Quezon City to Subic.

Even with three occupants onboard, and driven languidly and spiritedly along congested city streets and open highway stretches, the hatchback still registered an impressive 20.8kpl. This is while the hybrid’s regenerative braking feature, which uses the energy made during deceleration to charge the battery, was adjusted to its least aggressive setting.

Powering the MG 3 Hybrid+ is a 1.5-liter gasoline engine, an electric motor, and a 1.83-kWh battery that generate a total system output of 187hp and 250Nm of torque. The car runs on pure electricity at speeds of up to 60kph, while beyond this point, the electric motor assists the gasoline engine. Front wheels are driven by a three-speed hybrid transmission.

Throughout the trip, the 3 didn’t feel hindered by its electric drivetrain. It easily picked up the pace when accelerating from a stop or passing on the expressway. When tackling faster bends and swifter lane changes, the car remained adequately composed, its cushy ride quality and overtly light steering that made the overall riding experience comfortable.

Moving inside, rear passengers — seated on a bench that folds as one piece, as opposed to a splitting arrangement, to expand the cargo area — are treated to AC vents and charging points. Those up front, however, have to contend with accessing most of the in-car functions, including those for the climate control, only through the menus within the 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

Despite the presence of physical buttons, these only prompt the screen to flash the controls. Controlling the safety features is done through the screen, as well. Meanwhile, the seven-inch driver display, shows either the pertinent driving information, fuel economy, or the workings of the hybrid system in a cluttered layout on the display.

The 3 Hybrid comes equipped with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot and lane-departure alerts, and lane-keep assistance.

Quirky ergonomics aside, the MG 3 Hybrid is reasonably priced, efficient, and comfortable. That makes it highly commendable as a small, everyday vehicle.