GRAB PHILIPPINES recently shared that, in H1, nine out of 10 passengers trying to book a Grab ride were successfully allocated a driver within an average of 21 seconds. Grab attributes the improved service reliability to several factors: driver-partner satisfaction with the platform’s equitable fare system, the introduction of innovative technologies on the Grab platform, and the expansion of the Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) driver pool.

To ensure reliable mobility services, Grab said it “maintains fair fares for its passengers and driver-partners,” leading to a stable demand-supply situation, with cost-effective services and driver-partners earning viably.

Said Grab Philippines Chief Operating Officer Ronald Roda, “With our data-driven tools, we offer fares that are fair for both our passengers and driver-partners amid ever-changing market conditions. Fair fares mean our driver-partners can earn a living wage enough to cover their everyday expenses and costs related to maintaining a vehicle. This is approximately two times the current minimum wage in Metro Manila. Along with this, we also maintain service accessibility and affordability of our services for consumers — all in accordance with set fare guidelines by the LTFRB.”

By continuously monitoring fare fairness during dynamic market conditions — including weather, traffic, and changes in supply and demand — Grab maintained that it encourages more drivers to be active on the roads. This ensures that passengers can book a GrabCar ride and reach their destinations safely and conveniently.

Advance Booking ensures timely airport rides, eliminating travel-related stress for passengers by allowing them to book in advance for up to seven days. There is a flexible reservation window and a guaranteed on-time pickup. Grab Philippines said that this boasts a reliability rate of 98% — guaranteeing allocated rides.

The Group Rides feature enables a more “collaborative approach” among colleagues in booking a vehicle. Users can conveniently initiate a Group Ride through a widget located on the transport page, with the flexibility to opt for “Arriving Together” or “Departing Together.” Each participant in the Group Ride can independently choose their respective stops, all while sharing a standard base fare, making the journey more economical. Along with GrabShare, this bolsters Grab’s reliability by effectively optimizing the utilization of available vehicles.

Multi-Taxi Type Booking allows users to book different types of cars in a single booking process — potentially reducing booking time. An MTT booking allocates the nearest available car, regardless of ride type.

Grab Philippines said that, in 2023, the ride-hailing industry moved closer to achieving a demand-supply balance, with the LTFRB releasing around 25,000 TNVS slots, positively impacting service reliability. “This has enhanced Grab’s performance, with the average pickup time being reduced to approximately six minutes — allowing users to have enough grace period to prepare and go to the pickup point. This is a result of increased vehicle availability and streamlined operations,” maintained the company.