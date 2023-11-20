SILANG, CAVITE is where Seaoil recently opened its 800th station in the country. Seaoil Puting Kahoy station is conveniently located near the popular tourist destination of Tagaytay and this proximity, the company said in a release, makes it “easier for visitors to gas up on the way.” During its grand opening day, customers enjoyed an exclusive discount of up to P8.00 per liter on Seaoil fuels and lubricant products, along with free merchandise. Seaoil said it’s on track to expand the retail network to a total of 850 stations before yearend.

Currently, Seaoil has 342 stations in Luzon, 201 in Visayas, and 257 in Mindanao — in addition to 13 depots nationwide, including the recently opened Seaoil Terminal Storage and Berthing Facility in Zamboanga City.

Apart from Seaoil fuels, the station retails Seaoil lubricant products and accepts PriceLocq as a form of payment. PriceLocq is the company’s fuel-saving app where consumers can virtually stock up on fuel and have it loaded to their vehicle at a later date. Members of the newly revamped Seaoil loyalty program — Seaoil VIP for regular motorists, VIP Rides for TNVS riders, and VIP Biz for key accounts — can also earn points when they gas up at Seaoil Puting Kahoy station.

“As we celebrate Seaoil’s 45th year, we are doubling our efforts in delivering the Alagang Seaoil experience to more Filipinos nationwide. Through the steady expansion of our retail and depot network, we look forward to giving our customers easier and more convenient options in availing of our products and services,” said Seaoil Chief Executive Officer Glenn Yu.

A free large cafe latte from the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf also awaits registered PriceLocq users with a minimum single-receipt purchase worth P1,500 on PriceLocq. This promo is applicable on both Redeem Liter or LocqPay transactions until Nov. 15, 2023. Each user is entitled to one coffee voucher, which may be claimed at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf branches nationwide until Dec. 31, 2023.