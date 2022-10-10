SOUTHBEND Express Services, Inc. (SESI) is now Savvice Corp. MPT Mobility’s subsidiary providing full-on operation and maintenance (O&M) service adopts this new name, a combination of “savvy” and “service,” to reflect the firm’s “strengthened vision to be the preferred solutions provider for O&M services and its continuing commitment to improving its service portfolio.”

Originally founded in 1999 as a duly licensed independent contractor providing services related to housekeeping and janitorial, carpet cleaning, and one-time cleaning, SESI was acquired in 2019 by Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC). Today, Savvice Corp. continues to provide outsourced O&M services mostly to the MVP Group of Companies. It has expended its expertise into facilities maintenance, transportation driving services, anti-overloading vehicle program, incident response, technical and skilled manpower deployment, roadway systems products and services, traffic and auxiliary works on road network operations, and vehicle towing services — integrated from the parallel competencies of MPTC. Savvice Corp. has a manpower count of 1,237 — deployed all over the country. The company is DoLE 174 and ISO 9001:2015-certified.

“Top-tier companies are now looking for O&M services that level with their own measure of excellence and quality,” said Savvice President and General Manager Arnold S. Villados. “(From) Southbend to Savvice: New name, same great service. Our team of experts gets the job done well, so our clients can focus on their business.”

Savvice Corp. is managed and operated by MPT Mobility, the innovations arm of MPTC whose aim is to improve the overall travel experience through its products and services. For more information, visit www.savvice.com.ph.