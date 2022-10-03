MOTOR IMAGE Pilipinas, Inc., exclusive Philippine distributor of Subaru vehicles, has announced that it will stage Subaru Advanced Technology Drives (SATDs) in the coming months. The drives are designed to allow potential customers to experience the “cutting-edge autonomous driving technologies” of the brand.

“Subaru vehicles are widely known for their engineering and functionality brought about by the combination of the symmetrical all-wheel drive, boxer engine, Subaru Global Platform and award-winning EyeSight driver assist technology,” said the company in a release.

The SATD will take participants through a quick course on how Subaru’s four core technologies make the difference in a journey. The first of four legs started in Manila last Sept. 22 to 25, then onto Pampanga from Oct. 7 to 9, back to Manila from Oct. 20 to 23, and Davao from Nov. 25 to 27. Exclusive freebies also await on-site bookings.