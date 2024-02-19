TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES serves up a Valentine’s Day promo for the entire month of February. The campaign features low monthly plans, free periodic maintenance, trade-in perks, and more — all available across the Toyota network of nationwide dealerships until Feb. 29, 2024.

Up to P146,000 discount is available on the Innova XE A/T, P108,700 on the Vios XLE CVT, P102,000 on the Hilux 4×4 Conquest A/T, and P80,000 on the Corolla Cross GR-S HEV. The Pay Low deal lets customers fork over as low as 15% in cash-out down payment, and get the first-year insurance for free along with a three-year LTO registration with the purchase of a Vios 1.3 XE CVT, Camry V HEV, Innova XE Dsl A/T, Fortuner 4×2 G M/T, or Hilux 4×2 E M/T.

Meanwhile, Pay Light allows for low monthly installments on the Vios 1.3 Base MT, Camry V HEV, Innova 2.8 XE Dsl A/T, Fortuner 4×2 G M/T, and Hilux 4×2 E M/T.

Toyota also offers five free periodic maintenance service (PMS) sessions or up to the 20,000-kilometer checkup with the purchase of a brand-new Corolla Cross, Raize, Veloz, Rush, 2023 Fortuner or select variants of the Vios, Avanza, Innova, 2024 Fortuner and Hilux. Additionally, the Lite Ace comes with a fixed PMS package; for as low as P1,999 per PMS, customers can enjoy free PMS until the 40,000-kilometer checkup.

Customers can also get up to P25,000 in rebates when they trade-in a Vios, Innova, Fortuner or Hilux for a new Vios, Innova, Zenix or all-new Wigo. Hybrid electric vehicle owners wishing to switch to Rush, Veloz, Raize, Fortuner, Avanza or Hilux can get a P20,000 rebate.

Those buying a brand-new Wigo, Avanza, Veloz and select models of the Vios, Corolla Altis, Innova, Hilux, Avanza, Rush and Fortuner are entitled to free one-year comprehensive insurance, provided by Toyota Insure. This comprehensive plan provides 24/7 personal accident insurance; passenger auto personal accident insurance; three years of CPTL; coverage for own damage, loss/theft, excess bodily injury, property damage (PD), and acts of nature (AON); and emergency roadside assistance. A five-year warranty is also available for any purchase of a brand-new Toyota Vios G, E, and XLE.

For more information, visit a Toyota dealership or check out toyota.com.ph/promos/PerfectMatch. Follow Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, ToyotaMotorPH on X, or join the Viber community at ToyotaPH for the latest news and updates. MyToyota App is also available for download for all Toyota needs.