In 2025, the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), through its Trade, Investments and Tourism Committee, undertook the task of gathering inputs from its various sectoral and industry committees to recommend policy priorities to the government. The goal is to maximize the opportunities presented by the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairship in 2026. This is a significant moment that comes to each member state only once every decade because they represent periods when a country’s influence extends beyond the usual rhythms of diplomacy — when attention converges, conversations are shaped, and priorities can be set.

These moments are what we may call strategic windows — described in this case as those rare opportunities when countries can convert diplomatic visibility into lasting economic and institutional advantage. The ASEAN Chairship is one of the clearest examples of such a window. Too often, chairing the regional event is seen as largely ceremonial — a year of hosting meetings and summits — but when approached with intent, the Chairship delivers the dual value of advancing national priorities while strengthening regional cooperation.

The Philippines opened that window in 2026, but like all windows, it will not remain open indefinitely. Three out of the 12 months have already passed quickly; and the question before us is simple: how do we ensure that this moment translates into tangible economic gains for the Philippines, and meaningful progress for ASEAN?

There are strong examples of how this was done within the region. Several ASEAN member-states used their chairship turns not only to host meetings, but to advance strategic economic priorities aligned with their national strengths. For instance:

• Singapore (2018) advanced the digital economy agenda and supported the development of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network;

• Indonesia (2023) emphasized ASEAN as an epicentrum of growth, highlighting digital transformation and sustainable development; and,

• Vietnam (2020) during the pandemic, strengthened regional coordination on resilience and supply chain continuity.

The lesson is clear: Successful Chairs anchor their agenda on areas where they are ready to lead. They recognize that hosting ASEAN requires significant national resources, institutional focus, and public investment. In today’s environment where citizens are increasingly attentive to how resources are used, outcomes count and impact matters.

The Philippines must approach its 2026 Chairship with the same level of strategic clarity — focusing on sectors where it is already competitive and capable of delivering results. If done well, we can transform a year of meetings into a decade of economic opportunity. Rather than proposing long-gestation initiatives, the focus should be on areas where the Philippines already has strengths — sectors that can be scaled at the ASEAN level and where early, tangible gains can be achieved. Only then can we have a conversion of the cost into investment and real return on investment (ROI).

From the MAP consultations, one central question emerged: What policy directions should the Philippine private sector champion to ensure that ASEAN 2026 delivers tangible gains for business, communities, and regional integration? The answer lies in building on what the country already has. The Philippines is well-positioned in several key areas:

• A young and skilled workforce;

• A fast-growing digital economy;

• Global strength in creative services;

• Leadership in renewable energy transition; and

• Strategic location in regional logistics and supply chains.

From these advantages, six priority sectors emerged, clustered into three strategic pillars:

• Strengthening ASEAN’s productive economy

• Accelerating ASEAN’s Digital and Creative Economy

• Building an Inclusive ASEAN Economy

STRENGTHENING ASEAN’S PRODUCTIVE ECONOMY

ASEAN must continue strengthening the foundations of its productive economy, particularly in food systems, connectivity, and energy resilience.

• Agriculture transformation. Food security remains a critical regional concern. The Philippines has growing experience in climate-resilient agriculture and agri-technology, which can support regional collaboration on food systems innovation.

• Transport and infrastructure connectivity. With established experience in public-private partnerships, the Philippines can contribute to regional efforts in logistics integration and supply chain connectivity.

• Energy transition. With increasing investments in renewable energy, the Philippines is well-positioned to support ASEAN’s push toward energy security and sustainability.

ACCELERATING ASEAN’S DIGITAL AND CREATIVE ECONOMY

The next phase of ASEAN growth will be driven by digital and creative industries. Two sectors stand out.

• Digital economy and technology. The Philippines’ strong digital workforce and IT-BPM sector position it well to support deeper regional collaboration in digital services and innovation.

• Trade and the creative industries. Filipino creativity is globally recognized, especially its capabilities in design, animation, and content creation. They all contribute to positioning ASEAN as a global creative hub.

BUILDING AN INCLUSIVE ASEAN ECONOMY

• Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in growth. The Philippines has long demonstrated strong participation of women in the workforce and leadership roles. Promoting inclusive growth — particularly for MSMEs, women, and the youth — can expand economic participation and strengthen ASEAN’s long-term competitiveness.

FROM POLICY TO ACTION

To help maximize the 2026 ASEAN Chairship, the private sector proposes the following priority areas for regional collaboration:

• Strengthening regional cooperation on digital services and talent mobility;

• Advancing an ASEAN platform for the creative economy;

• Deepening collaboration on renewable energy and energy transition;

• Enhancing regional coordination on food security and agricultural innovation;

• Promoting logistics and infrastructure connectivity initiatives; and,

• Encouraging inclusive workforce participation across ASEAN economies.

These are not entirely new initiatives, but areas where existing ASEAN cooperation can be strengthened, and where the Philippines can contribute more actively. Policy alone will not be enough, however. Regional initiatives succeed only when execution follows diplomacy. The private sector plays a critical role in this process by:

• Providing industry expertise;

• Supporting regional partnerships;

• Mobilizing business networks; and,

• Translating policy frameworks into real economic activity.

In this context, the support of ASEAN-BAC Philippines and the MAP-proposed ASEAN Management Association Network (AMAN) could help bridge policy direction and implementation.

REALIZING THE RETURN ON INVESTMENT

Hosting ASEAN requires significant public investment, but the return can be substantial if outcomes are strategic. Potential benefits include:

• Increased foreign investment;

• Expansion of regional markets for Philippine services;

• Strengthened regional leadership position;

• Growth of priority industries; and,

• New ASEAN economic platforms led by the Philippines.

The goal is clear: we can convert diplomatic hosting into national economic advantage. The ASEAN is one of the most dynamic regions in the world — with about 700 million people and a combined economy of about $4 trillion. The Philippines assumed the Chairship at a time of profound global shifts and regional transformations.

Ultimately, the question is not simply how well we host ASEAN, but how boldly we use this moment to position the Philippines as a leader in the region’s next chapter of growth. If we align policy, enterprise, and execution, the 2026 Chairmanship will not only be remembered as a successful diplomatic year — but as the moment the Philippines stepped forward to lead.

Alma Rita R. Jimenez is a member of the International Relations Committee of the Management Association of the Philippines or MAP. She is also the chair of the MAP CEO Conference Committee and co-vice-chair of the MAP Trade, Investments, and Tourism Committee. She is president and CEO of Health Solutions Corp. and former undersecretary of the Department of Tourism.

alma.almadrj@gmail.com

map@map.org.ph