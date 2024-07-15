TEAM AUTOPERFORMANCE Kick-Start Racing helped to prove the quality and performance of the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 as its purpose-built BMW M3 race car shod with the aforementioned tires crossed the finish line of the recently concluded Kalayaan Cup endurance race. The 12-hour competition is said to be the country’s longest and most grueling event — pushing both cars and drivers to their limits.

“Endurance racing is incredibly tough on tires. For us to be able to compete with the best, we need tires that have great grip. But just as important, these should be able to withstand the extended abuse that comes with 12 hours of hard racing,” explained AutoPerformance Kick-Start Racing Driver and Team Principal Francis Aguila. “We are proud to be the first in the country to test the new Goodyear Asymmetric 6, and it has exceeded our expectations in terms of performance and durability.”

Added Goodyear Philippines, Inc. General Manager Peter Gonzales, “I’m proud of our tire’s performance… The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 tire demonstrated its durability and consistency throughout the race, allowing our drivers to complete the full distance without any major issues. We learned a lot about our tire’s strengths and weaknesses and we’re looking forward to the next opportunity to the next race. I want to thank the entire team of AutoPerformance Kick-Start Racing for their hard work and dedication.”