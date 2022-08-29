HONDA CARS Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) has just released the official fuel mileage figures of the all-new Civic and the all-new HR-V – realized in a fuel economy run conducted in partnership with the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP).

The Civic RS Turbo CVT Honda Sensing registered a fuel mileage of 21.43 kilometers per liter (kpl). Meanwhile, the HR-V V Turbo CVT Honda Sensing did 24.34kpl, and the S CVT Honda Sensing recorded the highest fuel efficiency rating of 29.66kpl. These numbers were gleaned after 129 kilometers of highway driving with speeds of 60 to 80kph at 1,500-2,000 rpm. Air-conditioning was set to 24°C, and the lowest fan speed.

The Civic and HR-V V Turbo are powered by 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC Turbo engines that provide a balance of performance and fuel efficiency. In the Civic, this engine produces 178ps and 240Nm of torque; in the HR-V V Turbo it delivers 177ps and 240Nm. The non-turbo HR-V S variant produces 121ps and 145Nm. All models are equipped with a continuous variable transmission (CVT) that helps maximize fuel efficiency for a refined driving experience.

Said HCPI President Masahiko Nakamura, “With fluctuating fuel prices, we understand how important fuel efficiency is to vehicle owners. Through this eco run, we are not only demonstrating that Honda vehicles are fuel efficient in local conditions, we also want to encourage customers that they too can have excellent fuel mileage. It does help to have safe driving habits and to observe the periodic maintenance service, especially combined with advanced technology features like the Honda Sensing.”

Honda globally targets the 100% electrification of its automobiles by 2040 and carbon neutrality for products and corporate activities by 2050. In the area of safety, Honda aims for zero collision fatalities from the use of all its products by 2050. For more information, visit www.hondaphil.com or any of the 37 authorized Honda Cars dealerships nationwide.