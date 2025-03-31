MG PHL eyes top-3 sales ranking by end of decade

1 of 3

SAIC Motor PHL to expand offerings with this in mind

SAIC MOTOR PHILIPPINES (SMP), importer and distributor of MG vehicles in the country, isn’t coy at all about its aspirations. SMP President Felix Jiang declared recently that the company intends to crack the top-five sales ranking in three years, and get to third place by the end of the decade.

Historically, MG has cycled through three stewards in the country — Morris Garages Philippines before 2018; The Covenant Car Company, Inc. from 2018 to 2023; and SAIC Motor Philippines (controlled directly by parent company SAIC Motor Corp.) from July 2023 onward. From 65 units in 2018, MG posted healthy sales numbers in succeeding years: 4,745 (2019), 3,518 (2020), 5,209 (2021), 8,768 (2022), 5,679 (2023), and a high of 9,016 last year — with the newest figure enabling it to climb to ninth place on the 2024 Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) sales list.

Throughout our conversations over his time here, Mr. Jiang has always been consistent about what he considers the priority of SMP for the MG brand. “In the past several years, especially since SAIC Motor Philippines took over the distribution function, we’ve really focused on customer satisfaction and experience. We strengthened our supply chain in after-sales and also our customer service center, to make sure that every customer is satisfied with our product, with our service, and cost,” he maintained recently during a media drive to Tagaytay onboard MG G50 Plus units.

Launched here in January 2024, the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) product is actually a rebadged Maxus (also a SAIC Motor-controlled brand). MG Philippines is giving the model the spotlight it deserves because, according to Mr. Jiang, “The MPV segment is really the biggest one in the Philippines, in the automotive industry. So we want to provide the best product in this segment to Filipino customers.”

While acknowledging that the segment is “very crowded already,” the executive is confident about the G50 Plus for its “very specific strengths and advantages,” noting its engine power, cabin space, driving experience, and comfort. “This product definitely can deliver more satisfaction to the customer and also drive more volume for the MG brand,” he stressed.

Replying to a question from “Velocity” on how the company expects to realize its lofty aspirations, Mr. Jiang continued, “The main driver for our success in the next three years, even five years, is really based on the portfolio of products we introduce. Currently, we are only participating in three segments out of the top five. We are only in the B-segment car, SUV, and MPV, and now in the other two segments we will launch new products very soon.”

He added, “This is the first thing we want to help us to improve our sales volume. The second one is making operational (changes) and working on customer satisfaction.” “Velocity” further prodded him on what’s on the horizon for MG in the Philippines — particularly with regard to its powertrain offering mix. “This is very good question,” Mr. Jiang replied. “Actually, for MG globally, we have a lineup of four powertrains. We have the ICE products with very competitive pricing. Also, we are now providing a very strong presence in hybrids. (As for plug-in electric vehicles) we were the first one to introduce the plug-in hybrid in China 12 years ago… And as far as EVs go, they’re already accepted globally for the MG brand. And this year, we will also introduce diesel powertrain (vehicles) in the Philippine market.”

Mr. Jiang said that the “very unique and very complex” local market will be best served by different powertrain solutions, and that MG will release products in two segments where it is still absent: the pickup and D-SUV categories.

Judging by its aggressiveness in filling in its portfolio to appeal to a wider array of buyers, MG Philippines is indeed keeping its eye on the prize. With an ever-growing cast of automotive brands though, the company definitely has its work cut out for it, so SMP will surely bank on the momentum MG has generated thus far.