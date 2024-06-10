What we know about the next-gen Tamaraw

1 of 2

Toyota’s iconic workhorse gets an all-new platform and more

THE TOYOTA TAMARAW, once an ubiquitous part of the automotive scene in the country, is scheduled to make a comeback this year after a long absence. Not only will this be good news in terms of providing more options to those seeking a flexible commercial (or even family) vehicle; the Toyota Tamaraw will ultimately be healthy for the economy as it will be manufactured in the Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna — leading, we expect, to more jobs.

Except for a November launch, TMP is keeping details of the next-gen Tamaraw very close to its chest. However, “Velocity” managed to get some information from a reliable source.

Everyone knows, of course, that the Tamaraw will be platformed on Toyota’s so-called IMV (Innovative International Multipurpose Vehicle) 0, a ladder frame chassis that is highly configurable. The final product in people mover (utility van) guise will measure 5,305-millimeter (mm) long, 1,795-mm wide, 2,100-mm tall, and with a wheelbase stretching 3,085mm. In summary, it is said to be “class-leading” in its category, and Toyota hopes this Tamaraw will allow the brand to even more thoroughly corner the market.

It remains to be seen what is to become of the Lite Ace badge, but it’s safe to assume that it will eventually be eased out of the market. We’ve heard this much from our sources, as well.

The Tamaraw has several crucial safety features such as air bags for both the driver and front passenger, along with anti-lock brakes and electronic brakeforce distribution. TMP also stresses that it is easy to service the Tamaraw as its “maintenance item access” is conveniently realized through the hood, unlike competitors which call for the front seats to be yanked upward.

Speaking of the hood, underneath the new-generation Tamaraw’s bonnet is either a 2.4-liter diesel or 2.0-liter gas mill. The diesel serves up 150ps at 3,400rpm; the gas delivers 139ps at 5,600rpm. Torque is pegged at 400Nm/1,600rpm for the higher grade, 343Nm/1,400rpm for the long-wheelbase (LWB) diesel, and 183ps/4,000rpm for the short-wheelbase (SWB) gas. Drivers realize the performance promises via a six-speed automatic (for the higher grade) or five-speed manual for the LWB and SWB. The diesel gets 16-inch alloy wheels, while the gas receives 14-inch steelies.

Other configurations (at least when the Tamaraw debuts in November) will be a dropside pickup, and aluminum van. As for the pricing? We hear that the dropside pickup will be priced from P850,000, while the utility van will be priced from P1.031 million. — Kap Maceda Aguila