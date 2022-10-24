Hyundai Motor Philippines is confident about its new MPV

Interview by Kap Maceda Aguila

HYUNDAI MOTOR PHILIPPINES (HMPH) Deputy General Manager for Marketing Mark Parulan said that the company’s decision to bring in the Stargazer underscores the popularity of the multipurpose vehicle (MPV) format. “We realize that modern Filipino families are looking for a compact seven-seater MPV and we believe that it’s the perfect time to bring in the Stargazer,” he shared. Here are excerpts from our exclusive interview with the HMPH executive.

VELOCITY: What are the key value propositions that you feel will help the Stargazer thrive in a segment that is, yes, emerging, but is also already a highly competitive one?

MARK PARULAN: A lot of people have been calling the Stargazer a baby Staria, most especially with regard to its design. We feel that the Stargazer carries a lot of features that we feel are important to modern Filipinos. Apart from the design, we feel that space is very essential to buyers. The Stargazer is a spacious vehicle with flexible seating configurations that make it not just a people carrier but also one that can accommodate various kinds of loads of cargo. Apart from that, designers have incorporated a lot of safety systems that will keep you worry-free and safe throughout your drive.

It’s relevant to note that these days, people are always asking about supply because there is a lingering global supply chain issue and chip shortage. What’s the supply situation like for the Stargazer?

Starting Nov. 8, its official launch, we are confident that we will be able to accommodate the requirements of the market.

What’s the projection for Stargazer sales in the Philippines?

As a new player, the numbers will be, of course, modest compared to the number-one and number-two brands.

What’s modest?

We’re targeting to sell around 500 units of the Stargazer in the first month. Moving forward, as the demand grows, we’ll make sure that we’ll be able to accommodate that.

With that projection, the Stargazer will obviously be one of your more important models. What else is driving sales at the moment?

Right now, these are the Hyundai Creta, Tucson, Staria, and Santa Fe.

What else can Filipinos expect during this resurgence of Hyundai in the Philippines?

Aside from bringing in new models, we’re here to also establish in the country the vision of Hyundai Motor’s, “progress in humanity.” The founders of Hyundai always believed in not just the ownership experience but in the quality of life itself. Hyundai in general is already bringing in different technologies that will enhance life. Our mission here is not just to bring in cars and assure after-sales but everything that is important to the Filipino market.

At one point in time, Hyundai figured high in the rankings of auto brands in the Philippines. What’s the ultimate, realistic goal for Hyundai Motor Philippines?

We’re not very conscious about the numbers. It’s all about our customers. Our focus is on the customer experience, and how we can make the brand more memorable to them. We believe that once we are able to address this, everything will follow. The numbers will follow as well.