SHELL ADVANCE extends its “Oil-in-One” raffle promo to July 15, which features the raffling off of five brand-new Honda Click 125s. There will also be 10 more winners of a year’s supply of Shell Advance Oil.

Two lucky oil changers have already won brand-new rides. At the March 20 draw, Bryan Dipol of Antipolo won a Honda ADV 160. On April 18, Erdan Esteban of Pasig took home a Yamaha XMAX. Those who have submitted entries are still eligible to win the grand prize, a brand-new Ducati Scrambler Icon V2. Shell has also raffled off other great prizes: Insta Go 360 cameras, helmets, motoboxes, Ducati merchandise, and Shell Advance products. The extended raffle is open to all motorcycle riders.

To join, purchase at least one bottle of Shell Advance at any participating Shell station. Register the purchase with complete details through https://www.shell.com.ph/shelladvanceoilinonepromo. For the final draw, Shell will be giving away five brand-new Honda Click 125s.