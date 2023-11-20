Peugeot lines up special holiday deals

1 of 2

AS CHRISTMAS approaches, Peugeot Philippines said in a release that it is gifting its customers with attractive offers, value-added payments, and special monthly installments on its full lineup. For a limited time, customers can get a Peugeot for as low as P1,418,000. The holiday promo also includes offers for an exclusive down payment of just 20% or a monthly installment that starts at P15,417.

“Peugeot Philippines and Security Bank have joined hands to make this holiday season extra special for you and your loved ones, with exclusive deals that are sure to make owning a Peugeot more accessible for all this Christmas season,” said Astara Philippines Marketing Director Timmy Naval-de Leon.

Included in this special holiday promotion are the Peugeot 5008 SUV (Allure and Active), Peugeot 3008 SUV (Allure and Active), Peugeot 2008 Allure SUV, and the Peugeot Traveller Premium eight-seater and seven-seater vans.

The Peugeot 5008 SUV is a premium mid-size seven-seater SUV that offers an “immersive driving experience with the new-generation Peugeot i-Cockpit” and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as active blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assistance, and driver attention alerts. The Peugeot 3008 SUV is a compact five-seater SUV with “a new design that exudes style and distinction while maintaining a strong road presence.” Both the 5008 and 3008 are available in Allure and Active variants.

The Peugeot 2008 SUV is a subcompact five-seater SUV that “offers a modern interpretation of versatile driving. With its distinctive style and balanced proportions, it leaves a lasting impression on the road.”

Lastly, the Peugeot Traveller Premium, which is imported from France, is said to set “new standards in its segment with comfort, elegance, and style. It features a spacious cabin, an enhanced driving experience, comfortable passenger amenities, and a range of safety and security features, all wrapped in an elegant exterior design.”

Peugeot’s holiday campaign runs until Dec. 31, 2023, in conjunction with the Peugeot Easy Own Financing Program. Customers can avail of this offer at any of the brand’s showrooms and satellite dealerships nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.PEUGEOT.ph/buy/buy-online/offers.html.