Views on the Vios Cup

1 of 5

The TGR Vios Cup continues to create a significant impact on the industry — and to the people racing the cars

By Dylan Afuang

THE TOYOTA VIOS, a reliable subcompact sedan, is always big news in the local motoring industry.

It has consistently topped sales tallies and, for almost every year for nearly a decade, the sedan has also proven its abilities beyond being an everyday transport while promoting local grassroots motorsports and Toyota’s push for heart-thumping excitement called waku doki.

Through its race-prepped counterparts, the model has done all of the above with what’s now called the Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) Vios Cup staged by Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP).

In the Vios Cup’s Circuit and Autocross categories, respectively, professional racing drivers and gearheads, and members of the media and content creators, battle for the podium at Clark International Speedway (CIS), Pampanga.

Held over three weekends every year, the second round of the 2023 TGR Vios Cup happened two weekends ago, welcoming spectators at CIS or through TMP’s social media channels.

Unveiled there were the Hilux GR-S performance pickup truck, the Corolla Altis GR-S HEV as a race car, and the Tamaraw Concept that played the role on safety car. These are just among Toyota’s models that promise to win drivers’ hearts as well as minds.

And as for the Vios race cars, these subcompact pocket rockets certainly made a huge impact on the drivers who are competing this season, too. This time, TMP combined a different group of budding racing drivers with seasoned Vios Cup competitors in both the support Autocross Challenge and the main Circuit Championships.

Especially with the former category, the newcomers come from a variety of professions — media account managers, actors, beauty queens, sportscasters, journalists, and social media influencers.

Autocross racing is an immensely precise type of motorsport, the objective of which is to drive on a tight, winding track bordered by barriers and cones, and to clock the fastest lap. There we were at CIS, accelerating, cornering, and stopping our Vios Cup cars as quickly, as precisely, and as smoothly as the narrow track would permit. We hit a pylon and bade a quick lap time farewell, let alone a place and a trophy on the podium.

While this writer may be all too familiar with this excruciating driving competition, the win and podium places went to more experienced competitors — and even to those competing for the very first time. That feat is a testament to how the Vios Cup, as it provides proper tuition and outlet, can uncover the hidden driving talents of otherwise casual drivers.

And the racing series has championed diversity by way of welcoming more female drivers to the roster. Newcomers Lyka Tan and Pattice Tenorio of Carmudi/ZigWheels Philippines took first and second places, respectively, in their class, with seasoned competitor Mica de los Reyes of The Philippine STAR rounding out the podium.

Men and women of the field, though, can say that autocross racing has made them all more confident and skilled drivers. It has also strengthened bonds, as racing knowledge is shared among participants — along with hearty congratulations for quick lap times and wins, and the stories about the continuing adventure.

There was also no forgetting the focal point of the program.

The race cars for the Circuit race, based on the Vios 1.5 manual models, faced numerous laps around CIS. They underwent high revs, endless gear changes, knocks and bumps with ease during the practice, qualifying, and race laps of the circuit drivers.

Used in the Autocross tilt are CVT models, and they also had to deal with a challenging combination of slow and fast maneuvers, tight corners, and harsh braking and acceleration. Despite all the abuse they’ve endured, the Vios Cup cars remained rock-solid as ever.

The conclusion of the 2023 TGR Vios Cup happens on Nov. 11.