THE PHILIPPINE Supreme Court (SC) and the Federal Court of Australia (FCA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost the two countries’ judicial cooperation by undertaking programs and annual meetings between the chiefs of the two courts.

Philippine Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo on Monday signed the pact with Chief Justice Debra Sue Mortimer of the FCA, who was present online, in the Session Hall of the SC. Mr. Gesmundo said the partnership will have an initial five-year run.

It aims to establish a firm foundation for present and future relations and promote a deeper understanding of each country’s legal and judicial cultures, common international legal standards, regional development, and relevant emerging issues, the SC said.

For its first year, the two Courts will commence the Competition Law, Multi-Party Litigation or Class Actions, and the Administrative Support Functions for Regional Court Managers Program.

This is the second MoU between the SC and the Australian judiciary as a partnership with the Family Court of Australia was signed last May 8 in Cebu City. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana