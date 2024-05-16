TWO companies under the Lopez Group have teamed up with government agencies for the conservation of the Verde Island Passage (VIP), a significant marine ecosystem in the country.

First Gen Corp. and the ABS-CBN Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of Energy (DoE) on Thursday.

The Verde Island Passage is a strait between Batangas and Mindoro Island noted for its high concentration of fish, coal, crustacean, mollusk, seagrass, and mangrove species, making it a leading biodiversity site.

“In our quest to conserve, preserve, and protect the critical marine ecosystem of the VIP, FirstGen and the ABS-CBN Foundation are pioneers in this important area in terms of its support for science, as well as the championing of ESG and climate action,” Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said in a briefing.

“The Lopez Group, FirstGen, along with the ABS-CBN Foundation, have been working to protect and conserve the Verde Island Passage for the last 20 years,” she added.

FirstGen, through First Philippine Conservation, Inc., developed and implemented the ecosystem-based Verde Island Integrated Conservation and Development Program.

Earlier this month, conglomerates San Miguel Corp., Metro Pacific Investments Corp., and Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. also signed an MoU with the DENR and the DoE.

The MoU covers a period of five years with funding from each of the companies, and will ensure VIP and its nearby province will continue to thrive as a marine protected area. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera