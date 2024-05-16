A MEMBER of the radical group Maute was found guilty of terrorism financing last Wednesday by a Taguig court, sentencing her to reclusion perpetua and a fine of P500,000.

In a 39-page decision, Judge Marivic C. Vitor of the Taguig City Regional Trial Court Branch 266 found a female member of the Maute family from Marawi City guilty of allowing five members of the group to use her car with several improvised explosive devices.

The court said the female member and the five terrorists executed a series of kidnappings and beheadings of civilians in Lanao del Sur in 2016.

“After a judicious review of the records and evidence of this case, the Court finds that the prosecution was able to prove the elements of the crime of terrorism financing,” ruled Ms. Vitor.

In a statement, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla welcomed the decision, saying: “We are committed to scoring more convictions, particularly on cases involving terrorism and terrorism financing.”

“We will never let terrorism prevail nor let it sow fear among our people,” he added. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana