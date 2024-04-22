‘Team Kramer’ still endorsing Jetour PHL

1 of 3

The family ‘perfectly represents the brand’

JETOUR AUTO PHILIPPINES, INC. (JAPI) renewed its partnership with the Kramers as the Chinese marque’s local arm signed the family as its brand ambassadors anew. Collectively known as “Team Kramer,” Doug and Cheska Kramer create lifestyle-oriented content with their children Kendra, Scarlett, and Gavin.

Team Kramer has been promoting the Jetour brand and its vehicles in the country even before the official public debut at last year’s Manila International Auto Show (MIAS). Since then, the Kramers have boosted the marketing of the X70 and Dashing SUVs, with teenager Kendra also choosing the Ice Cream electric hatchback as her ride of choice.

JAPI welcomed its brand ambassadors in time for the launch of the T2, Jetour’s latest SUV model that boasts four-wheel drive and boxy styling. With a starting price of P2.498 million, the T2 recently debuted at the 2024 MIAS.

“Not only are they celebrities… they also have a good image as a family, and it relates to what we want (for Jetour to represent),” JAPI Managing Director Miguelito Jose told “Velocity” at a dinner the company hosted in Makati City, during which media and content creators witnessed the Kramers renew their partnership contract with JAPI.

“Doug, Cheska, and their children promote that Jetour vehicles are ideal for family use,” Mr. Jose continued, adding that the company credits the Kramers for how “successful Jetour is right now.” The leadership also expressed that the company is “happy that the Kramer family wants to be (involved) with the brand again this year.”

A release from JAPI averred, “Team Kramer (espouses) a good-natured way of life that values old tradition, respect, quantity, and quality of time spent for each other.”

The SUV is available in Beyond (P2.498 million) and Terrain (P2.598 million) variants. In keeping with its positioning as a rugged, all-terrain vehicle, the T2’s chassis comes standard with metal underbody shields to protect its undercarriage and eight-point full-frame front subframe for better rigidity.

The chassis supports a feature-rich interior, as well as an exterior that further projects a utilitarian image through a boxy shape, chunky wheels, roof rails, and a side-mounted cargo box for the Terrain variant. “The exterior touches give the T2 the ideal physique of an SUV that’s ready to play, and play hard, in any urban and outdoor setting,” JAPI said in a release.

Residing behind the SUV’s grille, which sports LEDs that spell out its brand name, is a two-liter turbo gasoline mill that generates 251hp and 390Nm of torque. The output is sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission and various driving modes.

Upon renewing their partnership with JAPI, the husband and wife became one of the first owners of the T2 in the country.

“As the journey continues with Team Kramer, Jetour eagerly anticipates accompanying them on their odyssey, providing vehicles that not only meet but exceed their expectations, ensuring every adventure is met with excitement and unparalleled comfort,” the company’s release concluded. — Dylan Afuang