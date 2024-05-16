THE GOVERNMENT is ill-prepared for the impact of phasing out traditional jeepneys on mass transportation, an opposition congresswoman said on Thursday as authorities started its crackdown on public utility vehicles (PUV) which failed to meet the franchise consolidation deadline.

“The government has no concrete plan when it comes to the possible effect of a jeepney phaseout on jeepney drivers and the mass public transport,” Party-list Rep. Arlene D. Brosas, speaking in Filipino, said in a media briefing.

She urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to halt its apprehension of unconsolidated jeepneys as it would affect the livelihood of PUV operators and adversely affect commuters.

“Our message: choose the Philippines, the livelihood of jeepney operators. Stop the crackdown of unconsolidated jeeps and junk the PUV modernization program,” said Ms. Brosas.

The LTFRB on Thursday started its enforcement of the modernization program by apprehending unconsolidated jeepneys. About 1,900 PUVs did not join the program, LTFRB Chairman Teofilo E. Guadiz III told GMA News.

However, transport group PISTON said around 20,000 opted not to partake in the modernization efforts.

The government should look to support local jeepney manufacturers instead of relying on imported ones, Party-list Rep. France L. Castro said in the same briefer. “The government should support our local jeepney manufacturers so that the iconic sign of our jeepneys (won’t be erased),” she said in Filipino.

Ms. Castro said local support should instead be pursued instead of phasing out jeepneys.

“The government’s obviously leaning towards businessmen and foreigners, which piles their surplus jeepney units to our country,” she said.

Ms. Castro said forcing the modernization program to push through would result in an increase in public fares. “Fares would increase for passengers if it’s pushed through as we know that modern jeepneys are expensive,” she said.

Jeepney drivers earlier raised concerns about the prices of new imported jeepney units, which cost about P2 million per unit. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio