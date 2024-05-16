COTABATO CITY — Top officials of two Bangsamoro regional agencies are in talks with Governor Hadjiman H. Salliman of Basilan for the viability of building the first airport on the island province to boost its economy.

BARMM Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin P. Tago told reporters on Thursday that after a meeting with Mr. Salliman in Zamboanga City last Wednesday, they have forged an agreement for a joint feasibility study on the construction of a commercial airport in Lamitan City.

Basilan, home to mixed Muslim and Christian residents, is now touted as the new investment hub in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) that also covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato.

The Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA) and Lamitan City Mayor Roderick H. Furigao were also parties to the MU on the planned Basilan Airport Development Project to rise in Barangay Calugusan.

“We are looking forward to a fruitful outcome of this joint endeavor. We are sure this airport project will improve commerce and trade in Basilan. This is a long-time wish by me and my constituents,” Mr. Salliman said.

“There is peace now in Basilan and this project can certainly boost the island’s economy,” Mr. Tago said. — John Felix M. Unson