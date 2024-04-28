COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro transportation and communications ministry’s crackdown on unregistered vehicles seeks to involve more agencies in barring their entry into the autonomous region.

So far, the campaign targeting potentially stolen vehicles with doctored documents has resulted in the impounding of 30 vehicles which had been sold to unsuspecting buyers in provinces outside of BARMM.

These vehicles were intercepted through the efforts of the Regional Highway Patrol Group (RHPG), the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Office.

Last weekend, Lt. Col. Christian V. Dela Cruz, RHPG chief, and Regional Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin P. Tago reached a consensus to capacitate the employees of the BLTO as police deputies with the authority to apprehend vehicles without the proper registration documents.

Mr. Tago said these initiatives to boost cooperation will help prevent the smuggling of vehicles carnapped from far places into any of BARMM’s provinces — Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi provinces. — John Felix M. Unson