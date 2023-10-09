KIDAPAWAN CITY — The provincial government of Cotabato posted a 98% efficiency rating in a recent electricity conservation survey by the Department of Energy (DoE).

Genevieve L. Almonares, DoE energy auditor, led the on-site survey team that gave the high rating for efficiency in use of electricity in all the offices and facilities within the Cotabato Provincial Capitol Complex in Barangay Amas, Kidapawan City last Friday.

“We have very strict regulations meant to ensure wise utilization of electricity in our provincial capitol,” Cotabato Gov. Emmylou T. Mendoza, chairperson of the Regional Development Council-12, said upon receiving the report.

Ms. Almonares said the DoE’s Energy Utilization Management Bureau and representatives from the WestCo Electrical and Equipment Corp. conducted the energy audit in compliance with Republic Act No. 11285, the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act. — John Felix M. Unson