COTABATO CITY — A motorcycle-riding policeman was killed when he crashed right into a dump truck parked on an unlit stretch of the highway in Kapatagan town, Lanao del Norte in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Col. Sandy S. Vales, Lanao del Norte provincial police director, said Patrolman Jhon Ryan G. Baylan died on the spot as a result of the impact of the crash. The victim belonged to the 1005th Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion under the Police Regional Office-10.

Investigators from the Kapatagan Municipal Police Station said it appeared that Mr. Baylan was not wearing a helmet when the accident happened around 2 a.m. in Purok 2, Barangay Taguitic of the town. — John Felix M. Unson