COTABATO CITY — Three individuals were hurt in an explosion that ripped through a residential area in a barangay in Kalawit, Zamboanga del Norte on Monday afternoon.

Officials of the Kalawit Municipal Police Station and Brig. Gen. Roel Cuevas Rodolfo, director of the Police Regional Office-9, said on Tuesday that the grenade explosion injured Arnold Yu Lubaton, 69, Renel Elmenzo Labina, 38, and Honeylette Pagador Labina, 33.

Mr. Lubaton is a known staunch endorser of the reelectionist mayor of Kalawit, Salvador Antojado, Jr.

The Kalawit Municipal Police Station, in a report to PRO-9, stated that Mr. Lubaton was in his house, along with the Labinas, when someone threw a grenade from outside and hurriedly ran away as the explosive went off.

Police investigators said the grenade exploded right in the front door of Mr. Lubaton’s house.

He and his two guests sustained shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies and were immediately taken by emergency responders to a hospital for treatment.

Local executives and officials of the Kalawit police force are still unsure whether the bombing of Lubaton’s house is related to his support for the incumbent mayor. — John Felix M. Unson