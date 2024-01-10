THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it intercepted an illegal shipment of methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” valued at P7.507 million just before being exported to New Zealand last Jan. 3.

“The export shipment originating from Parañaque City was initially tagged as suspicious by X-ray Inspection Project personnel. It immediately underwent K9 sniffing and physical examination, which resulted in the discovery of three packs of white crystalline substances weighing 1,104 grams concealed inside a shaft drive,” the BoC said in a statement.

Meanwhile in Mindanao, anti-narcotics agents seized another P6.8 million worth of “shabu” in an entrapment of a dealer only known as “Dhats,” in Barangay Tapayan, Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte.

Gil Cesario P. Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, revealed that Dhats managed to elude arrest when his companions engaged the agents in a shootout. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson and John Felix M. Unson