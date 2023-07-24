Hyundai has unveiled its first electrified offering under its high-performance N brand. The Ioniq 5 N was presented at the Goodwood Festival Speed in West Sussex, England — highlighting “the brand’s electrification future and a new way for high-performance enthusiasts to electrify their passion for driving on road and track.” Said Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO Jaehoon Chang, “Hyundai N spearheads the technological leadership of (the company). N brand’s winning combination of technological know-how and motorsport experience is pushing the limits of vehicle performance. He descried the Ioniq 5 N as a “game-changer for electric high performance.” The Ioniq 5 N combines the standard model’s Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with N’s motorsport-bred technologies and leverages N’s expertise from its electrified “rolling labs” (e.g., RM20e, RN22e, and N Vision 74) to maximize the EV’s high-performance capabilities and ensure it meets N’s three performance pillars: Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sportscar.