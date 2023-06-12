Easy on the Ice Cream

1 of 2

Jetour, Maybank make this cute EV more accessible

AS A FILIPINO who has spent a lot of time abroad during the pandemic years, I must say, now that I have returned, that I am truly delighted — and admittedly surprised — to see how fast electric vehicles (EVs) have poured into the local market, and how many Filipinos have embraced them!

Take for example, the case of Jetour Philippines’ charming new EV, the Jetour Ice Cream — a lithium-ion-battery-powered electric vehicle with a 170-km range (on a single full charge). The product, albeit being quite new (it was only locally launched at the MIAS last April), has already attracted thousands of customer inquiries, and is so far one of the best-sellers of the brand in the Philippines. Frankly, who would have thought that an EV could actually be a best-seller here so soon? I personally thought that it would take significantly longer for EVs to be a thing in our country. But it appears that I am very wrong. And this time, I am happy to be wrong.

I am also happy to see the interplay of domestic collaborations to further entice progressive Filipino motorists to consider owning EVs. In the case of Jetour, it now has an ongoing partnership with Maybank in an effort to make Ice Cream EVs even more affordable for EV-savvy Filipinos. The pact was announced fittingly on World Environment Day last June 5. Interested buyers, through Maybank’s financing, can now purchase a Jetour Ice Cream EV with a low down payment of 15% of its price, or a monthly amortization of P7,339.

Jetour Auto Philippines Managing Director Miguelito Jose, shared that “by working together on World Environment Day, we move forward to transitioning from internal combustion engine-powered vehicles to hybrids, to a visionary path toward fully electric vehicles.” He added that the company is “grateful to have found a like-minded partner in Maybank, sharing the same purpose and direction as (it embarks) on this remarkable journey together by providing accessible financing options for the Jetour Ice Cream EV.”

Ice Cream EVs are equipped with a 20 kWh e-motor that can deliver a maximum torque of 85Nm — speeding the vehicle to over 100kph. Its price tag starts at P699,000, making it one of the most affordable fully electric vehicles currently available in our market. And as an enticing sales pitch, its battery comes with an eight-year/120,000-km warranty, whichever comes first. Moreover, the vehicle itself is given a three-year/100,000-km warranty.

Perhaps among the most immediately noticeable attributes of the Ice Cream EVs are the cute and playful appearance, and the candy — or should I say, ice cream — colors, namely: vanilla, strawberry, blueberry and matcha. Meanwhile, inside the cabin, they use gaming-chair material for the car seats in order to offer a more comfortable experience to the four occupants who could fit inside.

“We have always looked for partnerships that are aligned with our strategic thrusts and that will be able to support our sustainability commitments to our customers and the community in general,” remarked Maybank Philippines President and CEO Abigail Tina del Rosario. “We found one in Jetour, and in our own way, through this collaboration, we hope to be a significant contributor to efforts on saving the environment, by acting decisively in lessening our carbon footprint and enabling our customers in their decarbonization journey.”