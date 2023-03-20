Electric cars we’d like to see here

1 of 6

WHEN WE LOOK at studies about the future of private transportation, the common traits across the board usually are that the vehicles are electric, semi-autonomous, aerodynamic, and connected. What do manufacturers around the world have in store for us this year? Here’s a wish list of electric cars of 2023 that I would love to see in the Philippines — hopefully sooner than later.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

The most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever produced, It is the luxury marque’s first electric vehicle (EV), and has been designed as an EV from the ground up.

Polestar 3

I’ve seen the Polestar a lot in Europe, and would love to see it reach the Philippine market. It is Volvo’s sister marque, and carries five radar modules, five external cameras, and 12 ultrasonic sensors for some awesome driver-assistance safety features.

Toyota bZ4X

This non-luxury, electric crossover was developed alongside the Subaru Solterra and is Toyota’s first model to be offered as part of the Toyota BZ (Beyond Zero) series of zero-emissions vehicles.

Fisker Ocean

This EV with a fancy name is super good-looking and carries a so-called Solar Sky Roof that can charge under the sun. Won’t this be perfect for our sunny Philippine clime?

Hyundai Ioniq 6

This is obviously one of the world’s most aerodynamic cars — sporty and slightly reminiscent of a Porsche in profile.

Kia EV9

Its interiors feature sustainable materials, and it has a solar panel built into the front bonnet. It will also carry Automode — Kia’s autonomous driving technology.