NORTH-MIN AUTO Dealership, Inc. (NMADI) held a three-day truck expo at its Isuzu Cagayan De Oro showroom from Sept. 22 to 24 to mark its 7th anniversary. The Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) dealership group in Northern Mindanao also held mini expos in its branches in Butuan, Dipolog, and Pagadian.

Themed “Driving the Aspirations of the Local SMEs,” the NMADI Truck Expo was meant to showcase the truck lineup of Isuzu to further reiterate to local micro, small, and mid-size enterprises (MSMEs) the benefits of choosing Isuzu trucks as responsible partner in their businesses.

During the three-day truck expo, the Isuzu Traviz and other trucks ranging from light-duty to heavy-duty examples with various custom body applications were exhibited along with the brand’s Modern PUV as well as the Isuzu Powertrain Marine Engine. The Isuzu Cagayan De Oro showroom was also filled with exhibitors from reputable custom body building companies, accredited financing partners and insurance companies — providing a one-stop shop for MSMEs looking for the perfect vehicle for their business requirements. Customers who made reservations during the expo received merchandise.

NMADI also introduced the Isuzu Vehicle Health Report and Fleet Plus Program, an exclusive after-sales support system to help businesses reduce vehicle maintenance costs. Said IPC President Noboru Murakami, “We don’t only provide durable and reliable trucks complete with extensive after-sales support and fleet program to customers. More importantly, we provide business and transport solutions which help build the nation’s economy.” Aside from attracting local MSMEs to acquire brand new Isuzu trucks, the NMADI Truck Expo also aimed to underscore the IPC commitment to continuously provide quality business and transport solutions, which have been IPC’s key reason for being the number-one truck brand in the Philippines for 22 consecutive years.

The NMADI dealer group started under the flagship company, Cebu Southern Motors, Inc. (which has over 40 years of service in Northern Mindanao). To celebrate NMADI’s seven years of operations, apart from the truck expo, a CSR activity was organized to help the local community in Barangay Dahilayan in Bukidnon. For more information, visit www.isuzuphil.com.