THE DEPARTMENT of Energy (DoE) recently released the results of the 2025 DoE Fuel Eco-Run, where Lynk & Co’s entries, the 01 PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) and 02 EV (electric vehicle) “demonstrated significant energy efficiency,” according to a Lynk & Co Philippines release. “To provide a scientific basis for comparing diverse powertrains, DoE scientists utilized a specialized parameter known as ‘Liter of Gasoline Equivalent’ (Lge). According to the DoE, this unit of energy content is defined as being equal to the chemical energy contained in one liter of standardized gasoline liquid fuel, allowing for a precise measurement of new energy vehicle efficiency against traditional fossil fuel consumption,” continued the statement.

The Lynk & Co 01 PHEV emerged as a top performer in the plug-in hybrid category, achieving a validated efficiency of 58.06 km/Lge — on the way to a promised driving range of 800km, making it “a practical solution for long-distance travel without the constraints of charging infrastructure.”

The 01 PHEV features three distinct driving modes: Pure EV, Hybrid, and Standard ICE (internal combustion engine). The model received a 5-Star Euro NCAP safety rating, ensuring that its high-efficiency output “is matched by a robust safety architecture designed to protect occupants in diverse road scenarios.”

In the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment, the Lynk & Co 02 EV recorded a superior efficiency of 71.71 km/Lge. The all-electric SUV is said to provide a pure electric driving range of up to 435km on a single charge. The 02 also benefits from a low drag coefficient (Cd) of approximately 0.25, “which significantly aids in improving energy efficiency and extending its electric driving range.” The model also earns a 5-Star Euro NCAP safety rating, notably becoming the highest-rated compact SUV tested by the organization in 2025.

The 2025 DoE Fuel Eco-Run was conducted in Q3 2025 along a designated 156-kilometer stretch of the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX). Spearheaded by the DoE, the event featured nearly 70 vehicles, including internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and battery electric vehicles (BEV). “The data gathered serve as a transparent benchmark for consumers, highlighting the role of advanced vehicle technologies in fostering a more sustainable and energy-efficient transport landscape,” concluded Lynk & Co Philippines.