MITSUBISHI MOTORS Philippines Corp. (MMPC) appointed Noriaki Hirakata as its first-ever chairman of the board effective July 1, 2023. In a release, the company said that “the strategic appointment reflects MMPC’s stronger commitment to enhancing corporate governance and driving sustainable business growth.” As Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMC) shifts its focus toward the Philippines, it also aims to firm up mid- to long-term business plan for the Philippine market to ensure the continuous success of the brand in the country.

Mr. Hirakata is concurrently holding the position of assistant executive officer in MMC. He is responsible for corporate strategy management in the Tokyo head office which “will allow him to perform closer coordination between MMC and MMPC to guarantee smooth execution of business plans for the Philippines.”

As MMPC chairman of the board, Mr. Hirakata’s main responsibility is to oversee implementation of strategic business plans by the executive management committee in order to further solidify the brand’s position as market leader in the Philippines. On the other hand, the management of the day-to-day operations of the company will remain to be the MMPC president and CEO’s responsibility.