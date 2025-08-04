THE TOYOTA GAZOO RACING (TGR) Philippine Cup, Toyota Motor Philippines’ (TMP) premier one-make racing series, is set to return to the Clark International Speedway in Mabalacat, Pampanga on Aug. 9 for its third and final race weekend of the 2025 season.

Leading the standings in the Super Sporting Class is Russel Cabrera of Toyota Team Cebu-Standard Insurance, followed by Alain Gabriel Alzona of Toyota General Santos-Smart Communications Racing, and Michael Bryan Co of R Garage/Toyota Dagupan Group. In the Sporting Class, Jesse Garcia of Obengers Racing-Toyota Balintawak leads the standings, then Russel Reyes of Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines and Raymond Cudala of R Racing-MADkart. The Novice Class is led by Luis Moreno of Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines-Novice Team, with teammates Pablo Salapantan (of Yuga Auto and “Velocity”) and TMP President Masando Hashimoto in second and third places, respectively.

Two sprint races will be held over the weekend, with a 1.5-hour endurance race also making a comeback to put both racers and cars to the test. Making its debut at Race Weekend 3 is the Tamaraw Sprint Race Exhibition, a showdown of the Tamaraw one-make-race (OMR) model previously introduced as the Tamaraw Racing Concept during Race Weekend 2 at Villar City. Driving the Tamaraws will be former Vios Cup Super Sporting Class champions Allan Uy (2016), Daniel Miranda (2017), Estefano Rivera (2021) and John Dizon (2023), and previous Vios OMR Test Driver Tyson Sy. The next-generation Tamaraw will also be showcased in an exhibition drag race to further test its capabilities as a racing vehicle. Meanwhile, owners of the GR Yaris, GR Supra, and GR 86 will have a five-lap circuit race, and a drifting exhibition will also be staged.

At the activity area, freebies and prizes will be up for grabs at the sponsors’ booths and game booths. Sim racing rigs will be set up for attendees seeking to test their skills on virtual tracks.

As a teaser to its upcoming e-motorsports competition in August, the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines eSports GT Championship 2025, TMP will also be holding free qualifiers for interested sim racers. Fans can also enjoy car displays of Toyota’s GR and GR-S lineups, and various Toyota Car Club vehicles. Original GR merchandise including shirts, caps, and umbrellas will also be available for sale.

Local pop and alternative rock band Over October will be performing, followed by the awarding ceremonies for Race Weekend 3. “It’s the final race weekend of the year, so we want to end on a high with new activities such as the Tamaraw Sprint Race, and the return of the endurance race. We invite everyone who got a taste of the thrill of motorsports last Race Weekend 2 to join us for Race Weekend 3, where we’ve packed even more exciting activities,” shared TMP Assistant Vice-President for Marketing Services Andy Ty.

The TGR Philippine Cup is sanctioned by the Automobile Association Philippines and is presented by official fuel and lubricant partner Petron and official tire partner GT Radial. The event is also supported by official timekeeper Seiko, Toyota Financial Services Philippines, Tuason Racing, AVT, 3M, Denso, OMP, ROTA, Autoplus, PIAA, Vinyl Frog Premier Vehicle Wraps, AutoQuix, Bebang Halo-Halo, myToyota Wallet, and Kinto One.

The event will be broadcast live on the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines Facebook page and YouTube channel starting 8:30 a.m.